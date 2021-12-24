Govt plans to start engg college in ’22

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state government hopes to make the proposed Meghalaya Engineering College operational within the next academic session.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said the North Eastern Hill University has inspected the site for while the state government has applied for the affiliation of the proposed college besides the permission from the regulatory authorities.

“The process of sanctioning of posts is on and if everything goes according to plan, we can start the college within the next academic session,” he said.

Rymbui said the state has no dearth of qualified people to teach at the much-awaited engineering college. “The government will call for applications and appoint the faculty members required,” he added.

The polytechnic institute at Mawlai is being transformed into the Meghalaya Engineering College. Officials said the construction work is likely to be completed by March 2022.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 21 crore for this project.

Asked if the government plans to set up a university, Rymbui said he would first try to ensure that the Captain Williamson Technical University in Tura becomes a reality. “We will see what is to be done in the next phase,” he said, adding that the first board meeting of the technical university has been scheduled on January 14.

About 70% of the work on the technical university building has been completed. The government is trying to get a sanction for the road leading to the university and some other services.

The College of Planning and Architecture is also expected to start during the next academic session.