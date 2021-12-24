Probe panel to examine witnesses on Jan 7

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Justice (retd) T Vaiphei-headed one man inquiry commission, probing the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, will examine witnesses at 11 am on January 7.

In an order issued on December 20, Justice Vaiphei said he has decided to record the evidence, if any, produced by the state government after careful reading of all the statements furnished under Clause (b) of sub rule (2) of the Commission of Inquiry (Central) Rules, 1972, as made applicable to this inquiry in terms of the order issued on September 10, 2021.

“Let the state government furnish the names of the witnesses, if any, to the commission on the next returnable date,” he said.

Earlier, he had hinted that he would seek another extension since the inquiry is going to take more time. The state government has already given a month’s extension to the commission.

According to Justice Vaiphei, the extension was given with effect from November 20 but he had received the letter in this regard on November 26 or 27.

“I will not be able to give the exact time when I will complete the inquiry. I will examine if there is a need to cross-examine any of the witnesses. I will also have to consider if some of the documents can be shared with the other party,” he told reporters.

He admitted that delays are normal due to the problem in procedural technicalities that always come in the way of quick disposal of inquiry.