SSA teachers to get two months’ salary: Rymbui

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: In a respite for the suffering SSA teachers, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday announced that two months’ salary will be released to them after the Centre released an amount of Rs 53 crore to the state government.

The announcement comes in the midst of the aggrieved SSA teachers clamouring for release of five months of pending salaries.

Speaking to media persons here, Rymbui said the central government on Wednesday released Rs 53 crore for Meghalaya.

“From this fund, we will release the salary of two months for the SSA teachers,” Rymbui said, adding that the state government is pursuing with the Union Government for the release of the second instalment of funds for payment of salaries to the agitating SSA teachers.

Stating that the Meghalaya government is working in tandem with the Centre to ensure that funds for the salary of the SSA teachers are released at the earliest, Rymbui said officials from the Education department are in constant touch with bank authorities to ensure that the salaries reach the SSA teachers at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, the SSA teachers launched a letter campaign to the chief minister and Education minister.

Rymbai had also warned that if the government continues to disregard the letter campaign, the SSA teachers will be compelled to organise a sit-in and candlelight protest on January 21, to coincide with the state’s golden jubilee celebrations.