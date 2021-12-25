Shifting perspective: Tiara of Love narrates story of differently-abled

SHILLONG, Dec 24: In the narrow spectrum of our everyday reality, we tend to overlook the ‘ordinariness’ of persons with disabilities, often taking them to be outsiders in the ambit of ‘normal’, when, in fact, each one of them has a story unravelled, a book waiting to be written. This is the story of Ibadalin Kharbuli’s Tiara of Love.

Tiara of Love tells the story of Ibadalin, a young specially-abled writer who has been an exemplar for people who dare to make their dreams come true.

Ibadalin’s story of undaunted courage has already echoed far and near as Tiara of Love won a competition organised by Tata Steel in 2020. Notably, the book is soon going to be made available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

In her own words, the book is based on the general perspective on persons with disabilities and through it, she tries to highlight the challenges that a person like her would have to face in their day-to-day life. She says, “The book is very close to my heart. I had no clue when I initially started that I will be able to complete this book. It is a dream come true for me since I will be able to give my parents and my teachers a sense of pride by way of this book.”

Recently, Ibadalin’s book was released by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, at a book release function organised by Seng Samla Mawlai Mawdatbaki. The book was released in the presence of a distinguished audience including Mawlai MDC, Teiborlang Pathaw, UDP leader, Jemino Mawthoh, Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Mawdatbaki and B Kharumnuid among others.

While lauding the author for being able to come up with the book, the deputy chief minister assured that the state government will be there to support people like her who are talented and who can excel in the field of literature or in any field.

“She (Ibadalin) is an inspiration for each one of us since nothing can prevent us if we have strong determination to do well in life and to contribute to the society at large,” Tynsong said.

Appreciating the constant love, strength and support that she has received from her near and dear ones throughout her life, Ibadalin said that her parents have always motivated her to pursue what she set her mind on.

Indeed, she instilled the same passion within the specially-abled community as she delivered an important message from her book: follow your heart in everything that you have always wanted to do.