‘Support’ stumps AICC

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: The All India Congress Committee is apparently unaware that the five MLAs of the party in Meghalaya have extended support to the National People’s Party-led MDA government in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is a minor partner in the alliance government.

The five MLAs had announced their support to the Conrad K. Sangma-led government a week ago citing the interests of the people. This development came a month after former Chief Minister Mukul M. Sangma and 11 other MLAs merged with the All India Trinamool Congress.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh gave recognition to the 12 MLAs.

AICC insiders said there was no official approval of the decision of the five MLAs.

MPCC president Vincent H. Pala had admitted that the Congress Legislature Party had kept him in the loop about the move. But he clarified that the five MLAs offered only issue-based support.

These issues include the implementation of the Inner Line Permit and the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

These were issues Mukul Sangma had taken up while he was the Chief Minister and the leader of the Opposition later, Pala said.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of an alliance with the NPP before or after the 2023 Assembly polls.

“Any step will be discussed with the party high command,” the MPCC chief asserted.Soon after the Congress MLAs declared their support to the MDA government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: “Congress and BJP are part of the same government in Meghalaya?”

The AITC termed the move an “unholy nexus”, insisting only party supremo Mamata Banerjee has been taking on the BJP.

Mukul Sangma took on Pala, saying he had betrayed Congress by cosying up to the NPP.