BJP outcast in Congress support to MDA coalition

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Congress Legislature Party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said they declared issue-based support to the ruling National People’s Party and its regional allies, not the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The NPP’s regional allies are the United Democratic Party, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party and the People’s Democratic Front.

“We are clear about not partnering with the BJP. Our dialogues have been with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his colleagues from the UDP, HSPDP and PDF,” she said, reacting to state BJP president Ernest Mawrie’s assertion that the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government can do without the support of Congress.

“We do not have to be in conversation with the BJP. They may think what they like,” Lyngdoh said, insisting that the five Congress MLAs decided to back the state government on issues of great public importance.

Stating that the two BJP legislators may not have much of a say in the government, she said: “We are going with the others in the coalition because the government needs support in the interest of the state and its people, not just opposition for the sake of it.”

Lyngdoh said her party could continue to highlight issues that need the government’s attention.

“Some may dislike the way we function but we do not want to engage in mudslinging,” she said.

“Will not beg anyone

to return”

The CLP leader said Congress is not opposed to the return of the renegades but would not beg anyone to do so. “We are not here to find faults with anyone for leaving Congress or for trying to come back,” she said.

Congress had made unsuccessful attempts to woo a few senior leaders who had joined other parties. They include Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Lyngdoh said Congress had gone through critical phases in the past and the focus now is on ensuring the party remains a formidable force. “We will try to win as many seats as possible so that Meghalaya does not have another hung House in 2023,” she added.