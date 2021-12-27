Garo body seeks State’s exemption from central scheme

TURA, Dec 27: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) on Monday sought that Garo Hills Districts as well as the entire state of Meghalaya be exempted from inclusion for implementation of the Svamitva Scheme, a Central Sector Scheme under Ministry of Panchayati Raj for validation of property and clear ownership of property, fearing that the scheme instead of doing good could harm the interests of the indigenous people.

In its representation to GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak, the association proposed that more time be given for deliberations before putting the scheme into operation in the state.

“We believe that, before taking any concrete steps regarding this Scheme, we should ponder over every pros and cons of this scheme in a detailed manner. Being a Sixth Scheduled State along with shared international border with neighboring Bangladesh, any initiation of this kind needs to be thoroughly discussed with every social entity possible along with seeking expert opinion from professionals. Another serious basis for reflection on this scheme is the fact that our society follows matrilineal lineage. Property is transferred from mother to daughter in our custom. Customary Property laws of other state are totally different from ours,” ADE President Dalseng Bira Ch MOmin observed.

According to Momin, another matter of grave concern with regard to the scheme is that it could have a serious bearing on the issue of illegal settlers or migrants forcibly inhabiting the various border areas around Garo Hills District.

“The increasing number of settlers every year has caused total demographic change in some parts. For example, in areas like Jongkipara A’king land, where previously there were around 200 (two hundred) families of such settlers, there are now more than 300 (three hundred) families. In Ramdenggagre A’king land, these settlers have even set up illegal stone crusher machines which are discriminately damaging our hills and rivers. There are more than 200 doubtful migrant families currently staying in Wa’dagokgre village. These are few instances from scores of such happenings all around Garo Hills region. We, along with other NGOs have time and again informed about this situation to the concerned authorities but, till now nothing has been done to resolve the issue,” Momin added.

Momin said that instead of implementing schemes which could have a negative impact on the local people, the Centre should strengthen local self governing authorities like Autonomous Councils; at the grassroots the Nokmas, the Law enforcing authorities, NGOs etc. to protect land from foreign encroachers.

Pointing out that the Svamitva Scheme would be beneficial in those parts of the country where deprived, oppressed or landless sections of the population reside, Momin urged that the matter of the scheme’s implementation in the state should be put on hold as its customary property laws are sufficient to safeguard people’s lands.

On the contrary, Momin urged the GHADC to pursue the matter with the Union Government to exempt the state from the purview of the scheme and to provide a recognition clause to officially recognize the land documents issued by the Clans of A’kinglands through the Nokmas and the Lease Pattas issued by the GHADC following due procedures like survey, mapping, documentation etc., for the purpose of revenue or tax or any other legal purposes.