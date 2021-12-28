Delay by inquiry panel irks Mukul

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The state unit of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has questioned the delay in the submission of the report by the Justice (retd) T Vaiphei-headed one-man inquiry commission probing the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

“The state government has to be serious in anything committed to the people. There must be actions to instill trust and confidence in the minds of people on any commitment made by the government,” AITC state leader, Mukul Sangma told reporters.

The probe panel was given three months time to complete its job. Later, it was granted one month’s extension. Earlier, Justice Vaiphei had hinted at seeking another extension since the inquiry will take time. “The erosion of trust and confidence in the system is very dangerous,” Sangma said.

He said the government is duty-bound to fulfil the commitments. There must be seriousness and there must be action on the ground, he said. “Anything contrary to this must be avoided by the government in the larger interest of the state because peace and tranquility come only when people have the confidence in the system. This must be understood by the government,” the former Chief Minster added.

The inquiry commission will examine the witnesses on January 7.

In an order issued on December 20, Justice Vaiphei had said he has decided to record the evidence, if any, produced by the government after careful reading of all the statements furnished under Clause (b) of sub rule (2) of the Commission of Inquiry (Central) Rules, 1972, as made applicable to this inquiry in terms of the order issued on September 10, 2021.

“Let the state government furnish the names of the witnesses, if any, to the commission on the next returnable date,” he had said.

According to him, the one-month extension was given with effect from November 20 but he had received the letter on November 26 or 27.