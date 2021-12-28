USTM  adopts Meghalaya village to make an ideal hamlet

Guwahati, December 28: The University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) today announced that it would adopt neighbourhood Jorbil village in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya to develop it into an ideal village as part of its efforts to bring about overall development of the rural community in its neighbourhood.

“Village Jorbil will be a truly ideal village in the Baridua area of the locality within one year as the university is adopting the village,” said Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM today after felicitating Ensath Sangma, Headman of Jorbil Village along with the social and community development activists of the village on the occasion of Merry Christmas & Happy New Year.

Altogether 15 activists- five women, five youth and five elderly persons – including Narahari Boro Das, a 102-year-old man of the village, were honoured today. The women were small scale entrepreneurs who also motivate other women to come forward to become self-sufficient financially.

The youth activists were selected on the basis of their performance in education and sports. The programme was organized by the Department of Social Work & NSS Cell, USTM to felicitate the Social and Community Development Activists.

Addressing a large local community gathering at the Church field of Jorbil village, Chancellor Hoque said that USTM is always ready to work for the benefit of all the nearby village people, mainly for educational improvement of the villagers. “We are giving free education to the children of the village. The village must reflect the contribution of USTM in all developmental fronts. At the same time, we have to also work for the environment”, he added.

He welcomed all to collaborate with USTM and engage themselves in entrepreneurial work, sports activities and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, the village head man Nitil Bangmr thanked Mahbubul Hoque and USTM for helping the village and its people. He said that the villagers are grateful as the children, women and men folk of the village are always been welcomed by the university for help and support in different developmental activities.