Party to push for Khasi-Jaintia state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state and the amendment of Para 12 A(b) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India will top the agenda in the manifesto of the HSPDP for the 2023 Assembly polls.

“We decided to revisit the long-pending agendas of the party. We will renew our demand for amending Para 12 A(b) of the Sixth Schedule,” HSPDP president, KP Pangniang told reporters after the general council meeting here on Monday.

The party also discussed the need to reach out to the people on the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state, he said.

“We will continue to work together with the Garo State Demand Committee that is seeking a separate Garoland. We will jointly pursue the issue with the Centre,” Pangniang said.

Asked if the HSPDP will seek the support of other regional forces on the statehood issue, he said the priority is to get the support and cooperation of the people first. “We will highlight how the people of the Khasi-Jaintia hills will benefit if we have our separate state,” he said.

HSPDP vice president, Renikton L Tongkhar said the party would not be seeking the support of other political parties on the statehood issue now.

But he said the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state can be incorporated in the common minimum programme in case a new coalition is formed after the 2023 Assembly polls.

Pangniang appreciated the National People’s Party-led MDA coalition government’s efforts to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute with Assam. The HSPDP is a minor partner in the government.

“This is a step in the right direction taken,” he said.