Pangniang re-elected HSPDP president

SHILLONG, Dec 27: KP Pangniang was unanimously re-elected as the Hill State People’s Democratic Party president during the general council meeting held in the state capital on Monday.

Pangniang had taken over as the president after predecessor Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit quit the party after the 2018 Assembly polls.

The HSPDP also elected MLAs Renikton L Tongkhar and Samlin Malngiang and MDC Martle N. Mukhim as its vice-presidents.

Senior party leader Panbor Ryntathiang was elected as the general secretary while Nolipstar Lyngdoh and Banrikupar Wahlang were elected as joint secretaries.

The other office-bearers of the party include Manstudy Nongrem (finance secretary), Diosstarness Jyndiang (treasurer) and Witting Mawsor (chief organiser). Pangniang told reporters that the party’s general council meeting was last held in 2017.

He said the party had planned to hold the general council meeting in 2020. “But it could not be convened due to the pandemic,” he said.

He said the party will immediately send the names of the new office-bearers of the central executive committee to the Election Commission.

The HSPDP president added that all office-bearers of the party’s women’s wing and youth wing have also been elected.

“We are going to rebuild and re-organise the party keeping the 2023 Assembly polls in mind. We are going to prepare our party manifesto for the ensuing election,” he said.

Pangniang trashed speculations that the HSPDP legislators may leave the party ahead of the Assembly elections. “They will lead our party (in the polls),” he asserted.