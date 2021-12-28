Saleh appointed chairman of planning board

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The state government has denotified the appointment of Lambor Malngiang as Chairman of the State Planning Board with immediate effect, according to a delayed information.

A notification issued on December 23 said that NPP MLA from Rajabala, Abdus Saleh will replace Malngiang who has now been appointed as Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Recently, NCP state president and Chairman of the State Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee, Saleng Sangma had questioned the functioning of the State Planning Board stating that it has failed to discharge its duties.

Sangma had also asked the government to ensure that the State Planning Board is dissolved if it continues to remain dormant.