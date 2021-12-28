Cong to map future course after New Year

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 27: The Congress will meet after the New Year’s celebration to decide its future course of action on Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh’s dismissal of its disqualification petitions filed against 12 MLAs who had defected to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) last month.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent H Pala on Monday said the issue of rejection of the petitions has not been discussed so far among party leaders.

“We will meet after the New Year celebration to decide our future course of action,” he said.

Shortly after the petitions were rejected by the Speaker, Congress Legislature Party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh, who had taken the lead in filing the petitions, made it clear that she would not personally pursue the matter.

She had stated that Pala would take the final call.

It remains to be seen if the Congress, which had claimed there were lapses in the merger of the 12 MLAs with the AITC, challenges the dismissal of the petitions in a court.

After the Speaker’s ruling, the AITC had officially become the state’s principal opposition party while the Congress was relegated to a five-MLA party in the state.