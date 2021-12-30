Apply odd-even formula to ease traffic jams: Cong to govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 29: The Opposition Congress has taken note of the ever-rising traffic snarls in Shillong and has suggested that the government apply the odd-even formula for both private and government vehicles to ease congestion.

“We should not put any restrictions on the movement of commercial vehicles since they have already suffered during the past two years in the pandemic,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

She said there is a need to allow the senior traffic police officials to remain in their places of posting for a longer period.

“There is no stable supervision in the traffic. We need to allow the officials in the key positions to come up with a long-term solution to address traffic congestion,” the Congress leader said.

Talking about street vendors and hawkers, Lyngdoh said the government should come up with a plan for relocation of the street vendors.Hawkers at Laitumkhrah, Motphran and other places are encroaching upon public space, thereby contributing to traffic congestion, she said.