Cong MLAs not leaving, asserts Pala

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 29: MPCC president and Lok Sabha member, Vincent H Pala on Wednesday rubbished reports that the five Congress MLAs could move to the regional parties ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

“These are just rumours and nothing more. Our MLAs are seasoned leaders and know very well,” said Pala.

Reports that some of the five MLAs were looking for greener pastures have been doing the rounds. They were also reportedly planning to contest the elections on regional party tickets.

“Such reports do not carry any weight and are intended to create confusion,” Pala said, reminding how the BJP’s repeated claims that many Congress MLAs would join it never happened.

He asserted there was no possibility of the MLAs leaving the party. “Rather, leaders from other parties will be joining our party whose base is growing,” he said.

Although its strength has been reduced from 17 to five, Congress has been claiming it would bounce back in 2023 through a combination of old and new leaders.