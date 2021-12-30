HNLC cadre surrenders before BSF

Shillong, Dec 30: A member of banned militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), namely, Junel Tongper @ June surrendered before Inderjit Singh Rana, IG, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, at Border Outpost Umkiang, 97 Bn BSF, under PS- Umkiang, in East Jaintia Hills district.

The surrendered cadre belongs to village- Lumphyllut, PS- Umkiang, EJHs. He joined the outfit in year 2010 and after training, he was actively working for the outfit. He was apprehended by Meghalaya police in 2015, but later released on bail and absconded. He re-joined the outfit in Nov’ 2020 and was based at Panaipunjee under PS Kulaura of Moulvibazar district in Bangladesh.

The surrendered cadres stated that he is one such victims among other unemployed and less educated youths who were misled and misguided by the banned outfit HNLC . Taking advantage of his simplicity, innocence and economic situation, the HNLC lured Junel Tongper to join the outfit, and thereafter, exploited him for their unlawful activity and malafide intention.

The BSF Meghalaya is putting in all out efforts to help such misguided youths to join the mainstream. The BSF has also assured to provide such youths the facilities of skill development & vocational training and remunerative amount post surrender.

In case of Junel Tongper, BSF was continuously in touch with him since last 1 year. The restless and intense efforts of BSF bore the fruits and finally Junel Tongper was motivated to join the mainstream.

It’s a huge blow to the militancy in Meghalaya and more such misguided youths will join main stream in times to come. The family members of the cadre expressed their gratitude towards BSF on homecoming of Junel Tongper.