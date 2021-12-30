Solar street lights installed in KNP fringe villages by Aaranyak-INFRA

Guwahati, Dec 30: In appreciation of support received from fringe area villagers in respect of efforts to protect the one-horned rhino and other precious wildlife species in the quintessential Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam, bio-diversity conservation and research organization Aaranyak with support from INFRA (Shapoorji Pallonji) has provided solar street lights in various villages on the fringe of the KNP

Seventeen solar lights were installed on December 26 this year in the fringe villages of Deusur, Amgurichang, Amguri Bagan, Ganjubasti, Kalapani, Natundanga, Rangolu, Sikoni, Bihdubi, Rubberbagan and Silghat.

Arif Hussain, Manager, Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak handed over the solar lights (for Sikoni Village) to Subidya Mahanta, Village Head of Sikoni in presence of Mangal Sing Teron, President, Natundanga Dco-Development Committee and Sanjib Kumar Bezbaruah, Member, Aaranyak.

The villagers expressed their gratitude to Aaranyak and hoped for more initiatives and supports in coming days. Aaranyak will provide more lights to eastern fringe areas of Kaziranga National Park in coming days with support from INFRA (Shapoorji Pallonji).

The fringe area villages off the KNP experience frequent interactions with wild animals that stray out of the national park and in the darkness of the night, it becomes troublesome for the villagers to venture out for it becomes difficult to spot movements of wild animals after the dusk because of absence of any lighting system in those villages.