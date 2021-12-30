Turshaphrang, Laitkor win

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 29: Turshaphrang CC snatched a thrilling 4-run win in their Third Division Shillong Cricket League match against Metallica Junior while Laitkor CC registered a 34-run victory against Combine XI, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Turshaphrang chose to bat first after winning the toss, posting a respectable 160/2 in 20 overs thanks to Wanaibok Basaiawmoit’s 65 and a contribution of 29 by Phernold Basaiawmoit. Ayushman Rabha picked up a wicket for Metallica to finish 1/32 from 4 overs.

In their reply, Metallica Junior fell just four runs short to finish their innings at 156/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Ravi Shankar, with a quickfire 46 that came off only 24 balls and Mukul Kumar’s 40 nearly took the match away but in the end, it was Turshaphrang that walked away with a 4-run win. Pynkupar Bonney took 2/28 for Turshaphrang. Wanaibok was adjudged Player-of-the-Match.

In the second match, Laitkor CC won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 156/4 in 20 overs. Player-of-the-Match Aus Herbet scored 60 runs off 46 balls while Pynshai Wanshong made 39. Raimonglang took 1/38 for Combine.

Chasing, Combine XI were dismissed for 122 in 19.3 overs to hand Laitkor a 34-run win. Erich Lyngdoh scored 44 off 29 balls while Raimonglang added 23.

Wanpherphai was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/20 in 3 overs while Bantainam took 2/21.