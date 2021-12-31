Ross Taylor to retire from int’l cricket

Wellington, Dec 30: Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says he will retire from international cricket after the current domestic season.

The second test against Bangladesh next month will be his last. Taylor won’t play in the Black Caps test series against South Africa in Feb but will play one-day international series against Australia in Australia in Feb and against the Netherlands at home in March and April.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor said in a statement Thursday. “It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Taylor will retire as New Zealand’s top-scorer in test and one-day international matches. (AP)