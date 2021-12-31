Green Age, YALM secure big wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: Following some impressive all-round performances, Green Age Club and YALM registered comprehensive victories in their respective Shillong Cricket League Third Division matches, here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Green Age won the toss and chose to bat first against Arted CC, amassing an imposing 203/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Player-of-the-Match JP Hynniewta played a composed knock of 51 off 49 balls while Donbor Khongwir produced some explosive batting, smashing 40 runs off only 17 balls to take the total beyond the 200-run mark. Mebanshan Kharasati took 1/25 for Arted.

Needing over 10 runs an over, Arted tried to steady their run-rate but could only reach 154/9 by the time the 20 overs were bowled, handing Green Age a 49-run win. Banshalang played a quickfire innings, scoring 40 runs off 21 balls while Poilangson hit 31 off 18 balls. Jonathan Rymbai was the pick of the bowlers for Green Age with figures of 3/20 from 4 overs.

In the second game, SOS won the toss against YALM and elected to bat first, scoring 122/7 in 15 overs. Wemingstar top-scored with 26 runs. Mohsin Dkhar took 2/21 in his 4 overs.

The target appeared to be too easy for YALM as they blasted their way to 126/0 in a mere 10.5 overs, with Player-of-the-Match Neyazul Alam hitting 58 runs off 37 balls and his opening partner Sayeed Ali making 53 runs off 28 balls, to win by 10 wickets.