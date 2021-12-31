Shillong defeat Tura by 9 wickets to win final

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: Shillong Cricket Association (SCA) took firm hold of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-15 Inter District Tournament trophy after deservedly winning the final at Nongkhrah, Nongpoh, today by nine wickets.

Worthy runners-up Tura District Cricket Association (TDCA) won the toss and decided to bat first but could only manage 121/7 in their 20 overs, which SCA knocked off in 11.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

TDCA’s batters were never really allowed by SCA to get comfortable at the crease, that is except for Tura captain Harshit Prasad, who hit a fine 71 not out off 55 deliveries.

At 34/4, TDCA were in real trouble but Prasad and Agatchu Chetai K Marak (14), the only other batter to reach double figures, put on 54 runs for the fifth wicket. His dismissal in the 17th over was followed by a few big blows by Prasad, who hit 12 fours, to get Tura to 121/7.

Five bowlers were used by SCA, all of whom took at least a wicket. Aashish Kumar Lohar (2/12) was the only one to claim a brace, with Mewan Kitbok Kharpuri (1/20), Angkit Tamang (1/23), Md Wahid Ali (1/31) and Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria (1/33) taking one each.

TDCA had no answer to Shillong’s batters. Krishiv Choudhary was dismissed for 25 by Darnel Bilkam M Sangma (1/29) but man-of-the-match Rudra Singh Rathore (30*) and Tamang (23*) carried the side home with 8.1 overs to spare.

SCA were also aided by 44 extras, including 37 wides, conceded by their opponents.

Rathore was the top-scorer in the tournament with 202 runs. Tamang and All Jaintia Cricket Association’s Eshan Siangshai were the top wicket-takers with 11 scalps each.