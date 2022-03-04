Majuli by-election: ECI notifies ban on exit poll

Guwahati, March 4: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the by-election to Majuli legislative Assembly constituency scheduled on March 7.

“ECI, under the provision of Sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1951, has notified the period between 7 am and 6.30 pm on March 7, 2022, as the period wherein conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the by-election to Majuli (ST) constituency, has been prohibited,” an official statement here said.

It is further clarified in the notification that under Section 126 (1) (b) of the RP Act, 1951, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll for the aforesaid bye-election.

“Contravention of this ban shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both,” the statement read.

Assam chief electoral officer Nitin Khade has therefore urged all concerned to scrupulously adhere to the directives of ECI regarding exit poll and opinion poll in the period, in the interest of smooth completion of the by-election process in the state.

Campaigning curbs

Meanwhile, in accordance with the ECI guidelines under provisions of the Section 126 of Representation of Peoples’ Act, 1951, the election campaign in 99-Majuli (ST) constituency will end 48 hours prior to the end of the poll.

“Accordingly, no party or candidates will be allowed to campaign starting from 5p.m. of March 5 to 5 p.m. on March 7, 2022,” a statement said, adding that the “RP Act inter-alia prohibits any person to convene, hold, attend, join or address any public gatherings, meetings, processions etc. Further, display of election related matter through television, cinematograph or any other similar apparatus, is also prohibited.”

“Any person violating this order will attract punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both,” it said.