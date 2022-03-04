Secretary claims allegations against SMC untrue

Tura, Mar 4: After allegations arose earlier that the School Managing Committee (SMC) of the Magurmari G A Secondary School was constituted illegally by forging signatures and submitting fake papers to the DSEO for approval, it’s Secretary on Friday maintained that all necessary procedures were taken during its formation.

Responding to the allegations, SMC Secretary Abdul Mozid Sk claimed that the committee was constituted in an open general meeting and no signatures of any parents or guardians were forged.

The clarification by the Secretary maintained that the allegations against the SMC are totally false and fabricated and that majority of the complainants are neither parents nor guardians.