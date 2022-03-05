1st Div Cricket: Martri Sangha beat Metallica by 5 wickets

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: Matri Sangha beat Metallica CC by 5 wickets in their Shillong Cricket Association First Division, here on Friday. Deciding to bat first, Metallica scored 152/7 in 35 overs. Abhijeet Dey (25 runs off 27 balls) and Rahul Barua (21 runs off 44 balls) were the top-scorer for Metallica. Shivakant Dubey (3/39) and Kishore Bhowmik (2/9) were the pick of the bowlers for Marti Sangha. In reply, Marti Sangha knocked-off the required runs in 25.2 overs. Shivakant top scored for Matri Sangha with (52 runs not out off 47 balls and was ably supported by Mintu Medhi (38 runs not out off 20 balls). Vivek Kr Ray (2/19) was the pick of the bowler for Metallica. Shivakant was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance with both the ball and the bat.