By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation backed 3×3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) is set to start its third season on Saturday. The season is scheduled to tip off in Chandigarh with the finals scheduled on March 21. The dates of the league were announced on Friday by 3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi and Director Prerna Sharma. “We strongly believe India will be in 2024 Paris Olympics. By the end of 3BL Season 3, Indian teams’ global FIBA 3×3 federation ranking should be at least 30th, from the current 70th (in men) and 55th (in women). This will give India a boost we all have been waiting for,” Bakshi said. A total of 12 men’s teams and six women’s sides will be participating across six rounds. Winners will be announced at the end of each round, and the winner of the final round will be crowned the overall champion.