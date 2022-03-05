Davis Cup: Yuki, Ramkumar hand India 2-0 lead against Denmark

New Delhi, March 4: Yuki Bhambri returned to Davis Cup action with a commanding win while Ramkumar Ramanathan did not even need his ‘A game’ to emerge victorious as India grabbed a 2-0 lead in the World Group I Play-off tie against Denmark, here on Friday.

Taking full advantage of the Danish player’s discomfort on the low bounce grass court, Ramkumar cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Siggsgaard, ranked as low as 824, in the opening singles of the tie at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

There was hardly any fight in the match, that lasted just 59 minutes, as Christian made it easy for the 170th-ranked Indian with his unending unforced errors.

Yuki, playing Davis Cup for the first time since 2017, doubled India’s lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the second singles against Mikael Torpegaard, who, though served and stroked confidently to keep the Indian camp on edge.

It was clear that India’s strategy to host Denmark on grass courts worked well as tackling the low bounce indeed troubled the visitors.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will now strive to seal the tie for India on Saturday when they take court for the doubles match against Frederik Nielsen and Johannes Ingildsen. If they win, India will keep their place in the World Group I and the reverse singles will be rendered inconsequential. (PTI)