In Garo Hills, it will be Cong vs NPP, not AITC: Deborah

Shillong, March 5: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee’s (MPCC) working president Deborah Marak has confidently claimed that the 2023 assembly elections in Garo Hills will witness a battle between the Congress and the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

Talking tough, Marak said the relatively new entrant – the AITC will not make a mark since their vote count will start from zero.

Admitting that Congress is short of leaders following the exodus of sitting MLAs, the former deputy chief minister said leaders do not determine the fate of the party; it’s the voters who decide, adding that Congress’ vote bank is still intact.

The merger of 12 MLAs, including former party supremo Dr Mukul Sangma with AITC last year, will likely split the votes in Garo Hills, which in the past years had only voted either for the Congress or the NPP.