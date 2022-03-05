Tynsong urged to facilitate improved construction of Nongstoin-Sophian roas

Nongstoin, March 5: MLA of Nongstoin Macmillan Byrsat on Friday urged the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong to extend the metalling and blacktopping for the construction of Nongstoin – Sohpian road.

It was learnt that metalling and blacktopping of the Nongstoin- Sohpian road (NH-44E) will be extended only to the existing road proportions whereas, there are portions of the Nongstoin-Sohpian road which requires extension for metalling and blacktopping up to the footpaths i.e from Nonbah bridge up to the junction of the office of the Block Development Officer, Nongstoin C&RD Block.

It may be stated here that not less than one KM stretch of the Nongstoin-Sohpian road (NH-44E), there are offices of different departments, schools and other important institutions and therefore, extension for metalling and blacktopping up to the footpaths of the above mentioned portions will not only beautify the town but it will also provide more parking spaces and moreover, it will reduce congestion of vehicles in the town.

In this regard, Byrsat has requested the Deputy CM to take up appropriate action with the concerned official to ensure that the above request and suggestion are addressed positively and to also ensure that additional funds, if necessary, is allotted for this particular purpose. Moreover, improvement of the Nongstoin-Sohpian road which is in progress requires putting in more effort by the construction firm with regard to pace and quality, he added,