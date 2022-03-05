Is Kharlukhi speaking in tongues?

Editor,

It would have been better had Mr W R Kharlukhi, (MP Rajya Sabha) been blessed with grey matter; then he would have been able to comprehend and elicit correctly what the NPP spokesperson and MLA Mr Marcuise N Marak had stated earlier on the protests against the then democratically elected CEM, Mr Rakesh A Sangma. Mr Kharlukhi should refrain from speaking ‘in tongues.‘ We, Meghalayans are yearning for leaders and not misleaders

Regarding Mr Kharlukhi’s observation on the unfortunate, tragic incident that occurred on the September 30, 2005 at Tura and Williamnagar, those deaths still bring back haunting memories and the loss of human lives will never be forgotten. But to club the two incidents is downright inappropriate and devious in nature.

The restructured Headquarters of the MBOSE is still very much in Tura and it has been further strengthened since then.

The statement on the 2005 incident does not enhance his reputation as our representative.

Tyrone D’Brass

Tura

‘Fails’ is an appropriate word for the UN

Apropos of Venu GS’s letter ‘UN fails to prevent wars’ (ST March 3, 2022), I love the word ‘fails’ read in conjunction with the word UN. It tells us the story of the UN right from 1945 till 2022. ‘Fails’ is a word in the present tense and appropriately selected as the UN had, has and will fail to protect wars. The UN now has 193 members. The most sophisticated new organisation born out of the UN is the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) comprising the Big 5 nations namely China, UK, France, Soviet Union( Russia) and USA. Currently Russia is under threat of being removed from the UNSC.

The UNSC has one strange peculiarity which is the ‘Veto’ power. The word Veto in Latin means ‘ I forbid.’ In short democratic principles are thrown to the wind. When Hafeez Sayeed in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack was to be classed as a global terrorist by the UNSC, China vetoed that move. This move is detrimental to India. And for this Nehru was blamed as it was he who helped China gain ascendance to the UNSC. How could Nehru foresee this in 1955 when he could not predict the 1962 Chinese invasion?

The UN had failed in the resolution of 1947on the status of the Palestinians where Jerusalem was to be a shared domain with Israel. The UN also failed to stop bombings by Putin and Assad on schools in Idlib. African colonies that suffered during the time of the French colonisers are bloodstained with wars involving government and terrorists which are yet unresolved till date.

War correspondents cried aloud and begged the UN to take action in Myanmar where people are hard hit by the junta with the Rohingyas endlessly shuttling between Bay of Bengal sea and Indonesian sea. The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Chief Mitchell Bachillet promised to restore the ruins of Israeli bombing within months but the Palestinians are still living in ruins on the streets. Countless acts of omissions and commissions are there for all to see. The UNHRC is engaged only in unfulfilled promises.

But in spite of UN failure, it would seem that the nuclear threat by Putin is hyperbolic, shocked as he was by the Ukrainian resilience. We have witnessed how doctors, scientists and engineers fought Covid 19. Let us pray that those fingers on top of nuke buttons belong to the same heart like Covid 19 life saviours and they would not press the red buttons even if the warmongers and destroyers of the planet order them to do so.

F. Lyngdoh

Via email

The other side of war

The most nerve-wracking news of March 4, 2022 is the missile strike at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor in the southeastern city of Enerhodar. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the missiles belong to the Russians and quite understandably so for the plant belongs to Ukrainians. The good news is the announcement by IAEA that the fire is under control.

But the news on our stranded students was very bad. One student, Harjot Singh, while trying to escape along with friends in a taxi to the station was shot several times and could come back to his senses only after waking up in Kyib hospital to find bullet wounds on both legs and the left chest. We can only wish him speedy recovery. Thankfully he is mentally strong.

There are students from Kyib and Sumy at two hiding places. Both have declared there’s no more food, water nor electricity which means they are in dire straits. Worse, both these groups are caught in between two forces, the aggressor and the oppressed. Of course it is heard that Russians buses are available but only at the border. And nobody from the Embassy could assure safe passage. Sad indeed that the Indian Embassy did not respond to calls from several students.

Herein comes the important query as to why so many thousands of Indian students have had to make a beeline for Ukrainian medical colleges. The reasons are simple. Most people cannot afford the capitation fees charged by medical colleges in India or the coaching fees for NEET. This is what India should be thinking about henceforth. This brain drain has to be plugged. We pray and hope that normalcy returns the sooner the better. And we also pray for those still stranded to return home soon.

While all the above ordeals and the fervent prayer to Prime Minister Modi from bunkers were heard, what was seen on TV news channels is our Union MOS Defence urging the students “Thank You Modi Ji,” before they boarded the IAF aircrafts. Elated, the minister then asked them to chant, ” Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” There was an eerie silence until the minister started and the room echoed louder from the rescued students. The few IAF officers did not seem happy with this blatant display of pseudo nationalism by the minister.

J. Kharmih,

Via email