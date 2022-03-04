‘Danger close’ in Ukraine

Editor

A grim situation is witnessed in Ukraine. The Russian bombardment across major cities has put civilians in jeopardy, many migrating to neighbouring countries which would change the face in demographics and a trigger for future conflicts. The term ‘danger close’ is when an air support is called upon to support ground troops and in this case innocent people are near the vicinity of those selected targets. It is appalling that the response to bring students to their home countries has been too close for comfort when the call for war was warned weeks ahead and Senator Bob Graham’s book ‘Intelligence Matters’ describes how stonewalling can cost precious lives.

Civilian aircrafts lack counter-measures and would land in a catch 22 situation with the threat of shoulder fired missiles. Not all possess the creativity of the Israelis on the Iron Dome air defense system. A learning curve when the adversary is global in approach and the most important factor is the human element forgotten in the race for territory and domination. Will the NATO repeat 1995 Operation Deliberate Force to prevent the collapse of humanity?

Yours etc.,

Christopher Gatphoh,

Shillong-10

UN fails to prevent wars

Editor,

The Russia-Ukraine war brings into sharp focus the failure of the United Nations (UN) as a negotiator and peacemaker. The inability of the UN to discharge its duties at a crucial time makes one wonder what the significance of the Organisation is. It is ironic that an Organisation formed to prevent wars has failed miserably to do so on several occasions. As a consequence, nations have suffered a great deal of hardships. The UN’s inaction casts suspicion on its neutrality. Many nations have levelled criticisms against the UN for following the dictates of a few powerful nations. Notwithstanding the fact that the ongoing war provided the UN an opportunity to improve the Organisation’s public image, nothing much was done.

The futility of the Organisation at crucial times like the ongoing war necessitates its reformation. It is a fact that a war like situation had prevailed in Europe for a long time. However, the UN feigned ignorance about it. The UN failed miserably to bring the warring sides to the negotiation table and de-escalate tensions. The UN has failed to establish itself as a peacekeeper. It does not have the power to force the member nations to follow its directives either. The right time has come for the 200 member nations of the UN to devise plans to empower it to deal with similar situations.

The first focus must be on restructuring the UN Security Council (UNSC). As the idea of permanent members is not in line with the changing world, it needs to be dispensed with. Members should be selected on rotational basis so that every nation gets a chance to contribute towards establishing world peace. Similarly, veto power must also be abolished. Otherwise, the UNSC cannot function in a significant way. If the UN is not reformed, the body can never discharge its duties as a custodian of world peace.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam

Please just wait and watch

Editor,

Apropos the letter, ‘The Puzzling Adhaar Scheme,’ by Jerome K Diengdoh (ST March 3, 2022), to solve the puzzle, we need to know the origin of Aadhar and its real meaning as on November 2022 which is 8 months away. The UPA first rolled out Aadhar in 2010, four years before Modi became Prime Minister of India. The direct beneficiaries were our people all over the country. The scheme is a blessing especially for those beneficiaries of MGNREGA. Those days, before history was badly distorted, Mahatma Gandhi is the name loved by the rural poor. The rural poor, living from hand to mouth have been greatly relieved by MNREGA.

In the past few years Aadhar has been through many puzzling journeys. But thanks to Supreme Court, Justice D. Y Chandrachud who will hopefully will be Chief Justice by around November 2022,we will not be puzzled any longer. While hearing the case of Aadhar and its use beyond a point Justice Chandrachud noted his dissent as appeared on July 10, -2021. The following were his words, “The majority view held by the Constitutional Bench declared Adhaar an “unparalleled Identity proof that could not be duplicated unlike PAN, ration card or Passport.” And what a charge by the Judge that “Adhaar Is Unconstitutional”.

And it would be a great relief for our youth if Aadhar is done away with while applying for a driving license etc.

Yours etc.,

C. F Lyngdoh Mawnai

Shillong 14.