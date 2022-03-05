Sophisticated instruments driving research to a new milestone: Dr. Arnab Goon

Guwahati, March 5 : The Advanced Research Centre (ARC), University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) hosted a two-day hands-on training programme on “Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometer and Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer” on 4th and 5th March, 2022. The training was done by Dr. Arnab Goon, Application Scientist, Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai.

Professor G.D. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, USTM, addressed the participants and stressed on the need for such training and workshops towards quality research for the progress and development for the future. The inaugural session was addressed by Dr. A H Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar, USTM, with a welcome speech, according to a Press release

Dr. Arnab Goon, Application Scientist, Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai, gave a thorough insight to Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometer in a presentation and also demonstrated all the parts of the GC-MS system during the hand-on session. He had also given an extensive training on data input, methodology, report analysis and interpretation of GC-MS and AAS instruments.

The highlights of the programme includes, Fundamentals of Chromatography and Mass Spectroscopy, GCMS/ AAS Theory & Analysis, GC-MS/ AAS Practical Hands-on Training, GCMS modes of separation, GCMS/ AAS Calibration, GCMS/ AAS Troubleshooting. The programme came to a close with a vote of thanks by Dr. Monalisa D. Bora, Joint Director. Research Division, USTM. The training had brought light to various applications of sophisticated instruments in fields of not only Biology and Chemistry, but Science as a whole.