‘Zelensky behind deliberate provocation at nuke plant to create no-fly zone’

In his opinion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to use the state of emergency in order to convince Western countries to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, RT reported.

“Of course, this is a deliberate provocation, because the first thing is that not a single sane military man from the Russian or Ukrainian army would ever dare to carry out such a provocation on the territory of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has six nuclear units,” Azarov said.

Even a “secondary fire” at a training centre “is still an emergency event” at such a “super-category nuclear facility”, he added.

“Therefore, first, it is quite obvious that this is a deliberate provocation. Secondly, Zelensky’s instant reaction – it happened at night, and his instant appeal to the Americans and Great Britain, presenting absolutely false information, in itself says that this is a prepared provocation. He was aware of the holding of which, because he used this provocation to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine,” RT News quoted the former Prime Minister as saying.

On Friday, Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, where a fire had erupted earlier in the day due to shelling.