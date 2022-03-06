Ravi Teja hits ton as Meghalaya look to survive

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 5: Guest professional Ravi Teja pulled out a performance to be remembered as he hit a century on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Gujarat today in Rajkot.

At stumps, Teja was 133 not out, with fellow guest professional Punit Bisht on 55 not out and Meghalaya on 234/3, still 165 runs from making Gujarat bat again.

Meghalaya began the third day on 99/6, with Bisht leading the way on 54 not out. Unfortunately, he was dismissed just 6.2 overs into the day’s play for 59 but Meghalaya’s tail-enders stepped up by providing some useful runs to frustrate Gujarat’s bowlers. Aryan Bora made 12, Akash Kumar Chaudhary 22 and Chengkam Sangma 11 not out to take the team to 166 all out.

As that was 389 runs behind Gujarat’s mammoth first innings total of 555/8 declared, however, it was unsurprising that Meghalaya were made to follow-on.

Openers Purajit Mondal and Ravi Teja held off Gujarat for the nine overs before lunch. Mondal provided company for 23.4 overs before he was dismissed for 10.

Teja saved the best for last as he smacked the Gujarat bowlers around the park, hitting 18 fours and three sixes. Bisht also had a good go, hitting six fours and a maximum.

Realistically, Meghalaya’s best hopes lay in a draw but they will have to bat out the full day tomorrow. Incidentally, this is the first time this season that Meghalaya have taken a Ranji game into the fourth and final day.