Meghalaya spends Rs 650 crore in tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Shillong, March 8: Meghalaya Health Minister James Sangma today informed the House that the Government had spent more than Rs 650 crores in tackling the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the financial years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Replying to a query from Mawlai MLA, P T Sawkmie, the Health Minister also said there was no bill pending for payment under the Directorate if Health Services (MI). He also informed that an amount of Rs 85 crore was being spent under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The state received the support of Rs 6.49 crore from the Centre under DHS MI whereas an amount of Rs 15.87 crore was received under NHM in the financial year of 2020-2021 whereas an amount of Rs 91.94 crore was received in financial year of 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, the House today also discussed about the academic curriculum of students as schools are now reopening.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that a meeting was convened last year to discuss the issues of curriculum gap and knowledge deficit as students were returning to the classroom.

The Minister also said that the Government had sought a report from all the districts to see if there was any drop out of students from the schools during the long holiday forced by the pandemic.