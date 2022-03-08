MLA raises waterlogging on Umiam-Jorabat road in Meghalaya House

Shilong, March 8: Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem on Tuesday raised the issue of waterlogging on important stretches of the Umiam- Jorabat four-lane expressway.

Raising the matter in a Zero Hour notice, Syiem pointed out that waterlogging became a major problem in Nongpoh and Umling areas during monsoon season.

He said that the contractor who have been assigned the task of making drainages should be asked to properly implement the work.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong said that drainage improvement work had been completed in several areas of Nongpoh while in some areas, the work could not be carried out due to existing utilities and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which looks after the road had already taken up the matter with the Ri Bhoi district administration.