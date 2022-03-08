Open to All- T20 Cricket Tournament concluded in Jowai

Jowai, March 8 : The Open-to-all T20 Cricket Tournament which was organised by All Jaintia Cricket Association (AJCA) which was held at Madan Jri-salein, Jowai in West Jaintia Hills concluded here on Tuesday.

The final match was played between Moodymmai village and Hills United Cricket Club (HUCC) and in the Match, Moodymmbai village beat HUCC by 18 run 10 wickets.

Moodymbai scored 207 run while HUCC scored 189 run.

Baller of Moodymmai Bishar Lamare was awarded man of the match who scored 12 wickets while Yoomi Patweth of the HUCC was awarded Man of the Tournament for scoring 194 run and 10 wickets in the tournament.

The Deputy Commissioner West Jaintia Hills, LSN Garod Dyke with the match as the chief guest who distributed prizes to both the teams