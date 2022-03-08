Sand mining prohibited

Nongstoin, March 8: The In-Charge District Magistrate West Khasi Hill, P D Sangma, has imposed an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting any person, organization, clan, or group of people etc., from engaging in sand mining activities in and around the rivers of Diengsyiang and Dinglingngiem river island.

Sand mining activities on either side of the rivers upstream and in-stream, is one of the causes for environmental degradation and also a thread to the bio-diversity.

Violation of the above order shall be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and under specific provisions of the Relevant Rules/Acts/Orders such as the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and until further orders.