International Women’s Day celebrated in Nongstoin

Nongstoin, March 8: International Women’s Day 2022 carrying the theme ” Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” was observed today by the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, West Khasi Hills District in collaboration with the One Stop Centre, West Khasi Hills District at Kynshi Bangla Community Hall, Kynshi.

Eastern West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, W. Nongsiej attended as Chief Guest in the presence of Block Development Officer, Mawthadraishan C&RD Block, Shri A. Myrthong, District Social Welfare Officer, West Khasi Hills District, Kum. V. C War and others.

During his brief address at the programme, Deputy Commissioner, Eastern West Khasi Hills District, Shri W. Nongsiej spoke about various legislations framed to protect and safeguard women and children even as he called upon the gathering to report incidents of crime against women to the concerned authorities.

He also stated that the government has initiated several schemes and programmes aimed at gender equality and women empowerment, a prime example of which is the NREGs, he further added.

The day-long programme featured deliberations on the topics ‘ Crime against women’, ‘health related issues of women’, ‘ Mental health of women ‘ and ‘ Gender equality and One Stop Centre’.