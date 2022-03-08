Warne’s state funeral to be held at iconic MCG

Melbourne, March 7: Shane Warne’s state funeral will be held at the iconic MCG in front of an expected crowd of 100,000 people in a fitting farewell to the Australian spin king in the next two to three weeks, according to reports here.

The public memorial will be held after Warne’s family mourn him at a private service. Warne’s manager James Erskine did not confirm MCG as the venue for the state funeral but hinted that no other stadium would be an appropriate one considering the stature of the legendary Australian. (PTI)