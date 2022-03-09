Modi discusses Ukraine situation with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over the continuing humanitarian situation there. “PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and also welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hoped for an early resolution,” the statement read.

Modi informed Rutte about the progress in evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India’s assistance in the form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.

He also recalled his virtual summit with Prime Minister Rutte in April, 2021 and expressed his desire to receive him in India at an early date, it stated.

Since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the presidents of both countries and urged them to go for negotiation for an amicable solution.

A day after Russia began ‘military actions’ against Ukraine, PM Modi on February 25, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for immediate cessation of violence against each other, as per the statement.

He also called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and asserted that differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through “honest and sincere” dialogue.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged him to solve the issue through negotiation.

On March 7, while speaking to the Presidents of the two warring countries, Prime Minister Modi suggested a direct conversation between the two leaders for restoring peace in the region.

“He (Modi)suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts,” the government statement said.

IANS