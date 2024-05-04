National Nuggets

Woman dumps newborn

Kochi, May 3: A 23-year-old woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment in the small hours of Friday and allegedly dumped the newborn on the street here. Police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown. Conservancy workers of Kochi Corporation found the body of the child along a street in posh Panampilly Nagar here around 8 a.m. and alerted the police. (PTI)

Teenager slain while acting

Kanpur, May 3: Reel turned real when a 14-year-old boy playing Goddess Kali slashed the neck of an 11-year-old, during the dramatic enactment of Bhagwat Katha in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the police said. The incident took place in Bambhiyapur village on Wednesday. The Bhagwat Katha, organised by the family of one Subhash Saini at their house, had been going on for the past several days. On Wednesday evening, as part of the event, children were taking out a tableau depicting and enacting various religious characters. The teen playing Goddess Kali was mock-slaying a ‘demon’, played by the 11-year-old, when his knife struck the neck of the younger boy and injured him fatally. (IANS)

Chopper scheduled to pick Shiv Sena crashes

Mumbai, May 3: The pilot of a private helicopter scheduled to pick up a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday, a police official said. The chopper was to ferry Sushma Andhare of Sena (UBT) for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said. The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge. Prima facie, the helicopter got enveloped by a lot of dust when it was about to touch the ground which might have caused the accident, the official said. The rotor blades were broken and the chopper was partially damaged. (PTI)

10 pc discount for commuters on voting day

Mumbai, May 3: Passengers of Metro Lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai suburbs are about to get a special 10 per cent discount on May 20, the day of voting for Lok Sabha elections, 2024. Commuters of Mumbai Metro, utilising Mumbai 1 Card, Paper QR, and paper tickets will enjoy the privilege to travel to the polling stations and return home after voting with a special discount of 10 per cent on base fare. (IANS)

Man gives talaq to wife in moving train

Jhansi, May 3: In a shocking incident, a man gave triple talaq to his wife in a moving train and then fled, the police said. The incident occurred just before the Jhansi Junction on April 29 when Mohammad Arshad, 28, was travelling with his wife Afsana, 26. As the train chugged into the Jhansi station, Arshad gave triple talaq to his wife and got off the train. He also beat his wife before fleeing. (IANS)