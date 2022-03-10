Bayern progress following Lewandowski’s hat-trick

MUNICH, March 9: Whatever hope Salzburg had of overcoming Bayern Munich was extinguished by Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick in 11 minutes.

It was game over by the time Lewandowski’s third hit the net in the 23rd minute on Tuesday to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match.

A second leg that started at 1-1 was tilted 4-1 in Bayern’s favor by the striker’s scoring masterclass before finishing 8-2 aggregate on.

It took only 12 minutes for Lewandowski to score his first against Salzburg, from the penalty spot after being brought down by Maximilian Wober.

The defender fouled him again and Lewandowski converted his penalty again in the 21st.

The third came from open play, running onto Müller’s pass and then knocking a shot past the advancing goalkeeper Philipp Köhn from the edge of the penalty area.

Coman seized the ball off Mohamed Camara to set up Gnabry in the 31st to shoot under Köhn.

Müller scored nine minutes into the second half before Kjaergaard struck a superb left-footed consolation for the knockout phase newcomer. Müller swept in his 52nd Champions League goal in the 83rd.

The rout was completed with an assist from the striker who started it. Lewandowski back-heeled the ball for Sané to net the seventh in the 85th. (AP)