Cricket Corner

Pacer Sreesanth retires from domestic cricket

New Delhi, March 9: India pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Taking to Twitter, the right-arm pacer said: “During my 25 years career as a cricket player, I have always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family.” “It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. And everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket.” (UNI)

BCA president booked for rape attempt

New Delhi, March 9: The president of Bihar Cricket Association was booked by Delhi Police in an attempt to rape case, official sources said here on Wednesday. According to sources, the accused, Rakesh Tiwary, committed the crime at a five star hotel in the national capital in July, 2021. The complainant, who is a director in a private firm, had lodged a complaint on Sunday after which the police registered a case under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street Police Station on Monday, March 7. The victim woman, in her complaint, has alleged that the incident took place when she met the accused regarding clearing the pending dues of the Bihar Cricket Association. It was at that time, when the victim was allegedly molested by the accused in a hotel. (IANS)

Jadeja becomes world’s No.1 all-rounder

Dubai, March 9: India’s Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday became the top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings. Jadeja’s Player of the Match performance, where he made a career-best, unbeaten 175 with the bat and had a match haul of 9/87 in India’s win by an innings and 222 runs against Sri Lanka in Mohali was enough to catapult him to the pole position. Jadeja’s unbeaten 175 lifted him up to 17 places from 54th to 37th rank with the bat. His nine-wicket scalp also helped him move up to 17th place with the ball. (IANS)