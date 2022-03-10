CID nabs another accused in AMTRON funds swindle case

Guwahati, March 10: The criminal investigation department (CID), Assam has arrested another accused in AMTRON funds swindle case from Tamil Nadu, official sources said.

Rafiur Rahman, one of the kingpins in the case, was absconding for a period but was detained at Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday while returning from Singapore by the immigration officials based on the lookout notice issued by the CID, Assam Police.

An Assam CID team thereafter rushed to Tamil Nadu and arrested the accused and brought him to Guwahati on Thursday after obtaining a transit warrant from the local magistrate.

Rahman’s passport and detailed address were traced by the CID, Assam and a lookout notice was issued to the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi.

“The investigation so far reveals that Rs 40 lakh has been transferred to the account of this arrested accused. He is being forwarded to the CJM Court here,” a statement from the superintendent of police, CID, Assam, informed on Thursday evening.

“Interrogation of the accused is underway to extract further inputs and further actionable points,” it stated.

It may be mentioned that a sum of Rs 2.57 crore was fraudulently siphoned off from the official account of AMTRON, a state government undertaking, and transferred to the bank account of a firm in Tamil Nadu.

The CID had, last month, charge-sheeted two accused in the case, Rahul Lochan Huzuri, assistant, finance and accounts department of AMTRON, and Shankar Anbalagan, the owner of the firm, M/s SRS Raw Material Traders in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

A case (number 13/2021) was also registered against the two accused by the CID under Sections 120 B/420/406/409 of IPC, read with Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act.