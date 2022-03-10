Contribution of Karbi tribe women towards conservation celebrated

Guwahati, March 10: Tribal women of Karbi Anglong in Assam have been instrumental in natural resources management in the landscape they reside and are born to. This landscape has high conservation value given the presence of the sprawling Kaziranga National Park in the vicinity and its buffer areas.

Premier conservation organisation in the Northeast Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) as part of its sustained endeavour to provide opportunities to fringe area communities especially womenfolk, to supplement their livelihood without becoming overtly dependent on the high-value conservation landscapes, has provided capacity-building training to these women and hone their natural entrepreneurial skills.

This International Women’s Day, Aaranyak in partnership with Karju- Langso SHG and CRMH organised a women conclave at Chandrasing Rongpi village, Kohora, Karbi Anglong. A total of 120 women from six villages – Chandrasing Rongpi, Rongtara, Bakring Engti, Phumen Engti, Hemai Lekthe and Engle Pathar attended the event and participated in various socio-cultural activities.

An ethnic food competition was organised, where the contestants displayed their traditional breakfast items, besides participating sports, cultural events and holding exhibition on handmade crafts, jewelry and traditional attire.

The Chief guests Mrs. Gita Bhattacharya, State coordinator of BPF and Chairperson of the North East Network (NEN), and Mrs. Rebecca Kramsapi, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography, Pandu College, Guwahati, interacted with the womenfolk and handed over prizes to the winners of various competitions.

Their inspirational speeches focused on ‘Break-the-bias’, while they interacted and discussed gender related issues in order to motivate these women to keep-up their good work, continue to break the stereotypes through their good work and bring a positive societal change.

Aaranyak has been working in Karbi Anglong for a long time for natural resource management.