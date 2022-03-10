Meghalaya Nuggets

GSU seeks action against ‘illegal’ workers in Garobadha

TURA, March 9: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) on Wednesday alleged that unregistered labourers and traders are operating without relevant documents in Garobadha of South West Garo Hills ever since the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. Seeking action from concerned authorities as well the Police department, the students’ union alleged that following the relaxation of COVID curbs, contractors and traders brought labourers aplenty in Garobadha region. “These people do not posses proper documents to work or trading licenses to operate their businesses. They do not even have papers to prove their identity as Indian citizens,” the Union said in its statement. The GSU has, meanwhile, asked the concerned department and police to identify illegal workers and deport them without delay.

Int’l Women’s Day celebrated

SHILLONG, March 9: The Indira Mahila Kendra Seng Longkmie along with the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) on Tuesday celebrated the International Women’s Day at the community hall of the Umpling Dorbar Shnong. Thematised on ‘The equality among men and women will help to build a strong future’, the programme was inaugurated by Rangbah Shnong of Umpling, SF Pyngrope, and was attended by Assistant Director of Social Welfare, D Massar, as the chief guest. During the programme, senior police official, S Nongdhar, spoke on the rights of women and on issues relating to domestic violence, crime against women, human trafficking, among others. District Child Protection Officer (DPFO), East Khasi Hills, Matti L Warjri, on the other hand, spoke on various laws that deal with protection of women. The one-day programme was also attended by members of the Seng Longkmie from Mawlai, Jaiaw, Nongrim Hills, Nongmynsong and Laitkor.

DC inaugurates classrooms

NONGPOH, March 9: Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya on Wednesday inaugurated two additional classrooms of Umkra Government Lower Primary School. The additional classrooms were constructed for Rs 7.44 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the North East Transmission Company (NETC) and are implemented by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ri Bhoi. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner expressed hope that the new classrooms will greatly benefit the students. He also accentuated the need to take extra attention for the overall development of the village.