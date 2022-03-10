AHAM files plaint against officials

TURA, March 9: The AHAM, against whom an FIR was recently registered for allegedly defacing public properties in Tura, has now filed a complaint against the Executive Engineer of Urban Affairs department and West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh for reportedly failing to check the haphazard dumping of garbage in various areas of the town.

AHAM resident Georgeprince Ch Momin, in a complaint with the officer in-charge of the Tura Police Station, accused both officials of failing to diligently discharge their duties.

“Tura town is on the verge of becoming a dumping ground and the pollution caused by it is affecting the health of the general public, which directly violates Article 21 of the Constitution. The haphazard dumping of garbage is there for all to see in all corners of the town including the market area, which is not far from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office,” Momin said, adding the same also amounts to violation of environment laws.

Referring to Article 14 (Equality Before Law), he sought action against both the officials.

Earlier, the executive engineer of the Urban Affairs department had filed a complaint against AHAM under the Public Nuisance Act and Defamation of Public Property Act, 1985, for allegedly defacing public properties, which are part of the ongoing beautification project of Tura town.