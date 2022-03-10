Russia leaves Council of Europe

Moscow, March 10: Russia has left the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights organisation, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced on Thursday.
The country will not participate in efforts to turn the organization “into another platform for preaching about Western superiority and for grandstanding”, it added.
“Let them enjoy each other’s company without Russia,” the statement added.
The Council of Europe is the continent’s leading human rights organisation with 47 member states.
Twenty-seven members are from the EU.
Russia joined the council in February 1996 as its 39th member.
Comments are closed.