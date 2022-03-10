Sports Snippets

Krejcikova withdraws from Indian Wells after injury

Indian Wells (California), March 9: Barbora Krejcikova withdrew on the eve of the BNP Paribas Open because of an elbow injury. The world’s second-ranked woman said she’s been bothered by the injury since the tournament in Qatar nearly two weeks ago. She said the pain worsened overnight, a day before the Indian Wells event begins. “I will focus on getting the right treatment as soon as possible and I hope I can be back on the court soonest,” Krejcikova said in a statement. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic is the defending champion at the French Open, which begins May 22. (AP)

Ramkumar exits Indian Wells; Prajnesh advances in Mexico

Indian Wells (CALIFORNIA), March 8: Ramkumar Ramanathan’s winless run against Liam Broady continued as the Indian Davis Cupper suffered his fourth straight defeat against the Briton to bow out of the Indian Wells Masters’ qualifying event but Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced at the Mexico Challenger tournament. Ranked 170, Ramkumar lost 2-6 6-3 4-6 to 17th seed and 124th ranked Broady in the opening round of the hard court event. Meanwhile, left-handed Prajnesh made a winning start at the Challenger 100 event in Monterrey, knocking out American wild card Ryan Harrison 6-3 6-4. (PTI)

Former boxer Ron Stander ‘Bluffs Butcher’ passes away

Omaha (USA), March 9: Ron Stander, whose fight against unbeaten world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1972 was the highlight of his 13-year career, has died. He was 77. Toddy Stander said her husband died Tuesday from complications of diabetes at their home in the Omaha, Nebraska, suburb of Ralston. Stander was known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” a nod to both his hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and his aggressive, brawling style. He was 38-21-3 in a professional career that spanned the years 1969-82. Stander first drew national notice with a fifth-round knockout of Earnie Shavers in 1970, and he was 23-1-1 when he got his opportunity against Frazier on May 25, 1972. (AP)

Murray to donate prize money to help children in Ukraine

London, March 9: Former World number one tennis player Andy Murray on Wednesday said that he has decided to donate his earnings from prize money for the rest of the year 2022 to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits for children in Ukraine. The whole child population of Ukraine, 7.5 million children, is now at risk as the conflict against Russia continues to escalate. “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with UNICEF UK to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits,” Andy Murray wrote on Twitter. “I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year.” (ANI)

Pietro Fittipaldi to test for Haas in Bahrain

BAHRAIN, March 9: Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will test for Haas in Bahrain on Thursday following the departure of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said. Haas severed ties last week with Mazepin, 23, and title sponsor Uralkali, owned by his billionaire father Dmitry, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The team have yet to say who will race alongside German Mick Schumacher when the season starts in Bahrain on March 20. A spokesman said on Wednesday the cars had arrived late at the Sakhir circuit on Tuesday after the air freight was delayed by a technical issue. (Agencies)

Italy’s national football team get new kit sponsor

BERLIN, March 9: Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has struck a sponsorship deal with the Italian national soccer team to kit out the European champions from next year, replacing local rival Puma (PUMG.DE), the German sportswear group said on Wednesday. The new four-year deal is worth around 35 million euros ($38.5 million) annually, two sources familiar with the matter said. The agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) covers men’s, women’s and even esports teams. Adidas already has kit supply deals in place with other national teams. (Agencies)