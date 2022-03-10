Ukrainian, Russian FMs meet in Turkey

Citing local media reports, Xinhua news agency said the meeting in the resort city of Antalya came on the sidelines of an international forum in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pushed for Ankara to play a mediation role, has expressed hope the talks can avert a tragedy and even help agree a ceasefire as the war has now continued for 15 days, reports the Hurriyet Daily newspaper.