Ukrainian, Russian FMs meet in Turkey

Ankara, March 10: A meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov took place in Turkey on Thursday, marking the first face-to-face meeting of top diplomats from the two nations which are currently at war.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pushed for Ankara to play a mediation role, has expressed hope the talks can avert a tragedy and even help agree a ceasefire as the war has now continued for 15 days, reports the Hurriyet Daily newspaper.
